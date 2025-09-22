Ru'ya 2025 Introduces Pod Exhibitors, Opening New Pathways For Emirati Talent Into Key Industries



New Pod exhibitors connect Emiratis with specialised sectors, such as engineering, healthcare, insurance, and digital services

Well-known first-time exhibitors including Emirates Flight Catering, Aldar Properties, Al Tayer Group, Dubai Academic Health Corporation, and Adidas join the line-up Ru'ya 2025 takes place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 23 - 25 September

September 21, 2025: Ru'ya, Careers UAE 2025 will open its doors this month, bringing together more than 180 organisations committed to empowering Emirati talent with career pathways and skills for a fast-changing job market.

This year's edition introduces Pod exhibitors for the first time - 14 compact 2m x 2m counters designed to make it easier for companies to engage directly with Emirati job seekers. The Pods expand Ru'ya's reach across high-demand sectors, giving young Emiratis access to recruiters and hiring managers in fields such as engineering, healthcare, education, insurance, and digital services.

Pod exhibitors include AI 71, Liva Insurance, Buro Happold, Khansaheb Civil Engineering, MedNet Global Healthcare Solutions, Munich Re, and Taaleem, among others. These established businesses are making their first focused approach to Emirati recruitment, underscoring the growing interest in aligning with the UAE's national talent agenda.

Alongside the Pods, Ru'ya 2025 also welcomes several major first-time exhibitors. Emirates Flight Catering, Aldar Properties, Al Tayer Group, Dubai Academic Health Corporation, and Adidas will spotlight structured graduate programmes, management trainee schemes, and on-the-job training opportunities, reinforcing the event's position as a critical platform for Emiratisation.

Meshal Almarzooqi, AVP - National Talent & Government Affairs at Emirates Flight Catering, said: “We firmly believe that Emirati talents have the potential to shape the future of our industry. Over the past two years, we have recruited a significant number of UAE nationals into our workforce and are proud of the robust retention rate that indicates long-term career growth opportunities we provide them. At Ru'ya 2025, we aim to exhibit our expanding Graduate Trainee, Management Trainee, and Apprenticeship programmes, along with the remarkable success stories of Emirati talents who have progressed to leadership roles. We continue to invest in structured development opportunities, strategic partnerships and meaningful career pathways that enable Emiratis to drive the future of aviation and catering services.”

With thousands of Emirati students, graduates, and professionals expected to attend, Ru'ya 2025 will showcase more than 180 exhibitors, alongside workshops, panels, and competitions that prepare attendees with future-ready skills. The introduction of Pod exhibitors reflects Ru'ya's role in diversifying career access and supporting the UAE's Emiratisation targets, including 8% private sector participation by the end of 2025.

Ru'ya extends its sincere appreciation to its sponsors, including DP World, Platinum Sponsor; Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), Gold Sponsor; and Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), Silver Sponsor.

