The White House Recognizes MYDENTALWIG's Vision

Los Angeles, CA - In a moment that blends recognition with purpose, Lydie Livolsi - the visionary behind MYDENTALWIG INC. - has been personally acknowledged by President Donald J. Trump for her contributions to America's new era of innovation: The Golden Age Of America.

Dated August 4, 2025, the letter praises Livolsi's submission to the CHIPS and Science Act, making her one of fewer than 100 CEOs across the nation to complete and submit a full application. This federal initiative supports homegrown semiconductor innovation and is a pillar of America's economic resurgence.

Presidential Message to Lydie Livolsi:

“Your creativity and determination reflect the spirit that makes our country great.”

- Donald J. Trump

From Smiles to Semiconductors

What began as a dental innovation company has evolved into a national-scale innovation engine. Under the“One Big Beautiful Business” vision, MYDENTALWIG now leads across:

.Semiconductor & biosensor manufacturing

.AI data infrastructure

.Diagnostic and wearable health technology

.Smart city development and consumer platforms

.Smile Engineering Academy (SEA)

.Remote dental care and AI-driven products

Lydie reflects on this moment:

“People told me nothing would happen. But I knew better. I've lived the American Dream. This letter is for every founder who refuses to give up.”

This historic recognition fuels MYDENTALWIG's next chapter as it raises capital and drives forward a bold, inclusive vision for America's innovation economy.

About MYDENTALWIG INC.

MYDENTALWIG is an integrated innovation company reshaping the future of dental health, biotechnology, education, and real estate. With a focus on accessibility, holistic wellness, and wealth-building, it is driven by a mission to unify innovation under one beautiful, powerful business model.

The Mission

MYDENTALWIG believes that it is their mission to make premium dental products accessible to everyone.

The Vision

MYDENTALWIG vision is to solve missing teeth in the world because the company believe that Everybody deserves a Natural Healthy & Beautiful SmileTM. iDentalwigTM in each mouth with missing tooth/teeth.