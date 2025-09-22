The White House Recognizes MYDENTALWIG's Vision
Los Angeles, CA - In a moment that blends recognition with purpose, Lydie Livolsi - the visionary behind MYDENTALWIG INC. - has been personally acknowledged by President Donald J. Trump for her contributions to America's new era of innovation: The Golden Age Of America.
Dated August 4, 2025, the letter praises Livolsi's submission to the CHIPS and Science Act, making her one of fewer than 100 CEOs across the nation to complete and submit a full application. This federal initiative supports homegrown semiconductor innovation and is a pillar of America's economic resurgence.
Presidential Message to Lydie Livolsi:
“Your creativity and determination reflect the spirit that makes our country great.”
- Donald J. Trump
From Smiles to Semiconductors
What began as a dental innovation company has evolved into a national-scale innovation engine. Under the“One Big Beautiful Business” vision, MYDENTALWIG now leads across:
.Semiconductor & biosensor manufacturing
.AI data infrastructure
.Diagnostic and wearable health technology
.Smart city development and consumer platforms
.Smile Engineering Academy (SEA)
.Remote dental care and AI-driven products
Lydie reflects on this moment:
“People told me nothing would happen. But I knew better. I've lived the American Dream. This letter is for every founder who refuses to give up.”
This historic recognition fuels MYDENTALWIG's next chapter as it raises capital and drives forward a bold, inclusive vision for America's innovation economy.
About MYDENTALWIG INC.
MYDENTALWIG is an integrated innovation company reshaping the future of dental health, biotechnology, education, and real estate. With a focus on accessibility, holistic wellness, and wealth-building, it is driven by a mission to unify innovation under one beautiful, powerful business model.
The Mission
MYDENTALWIG believes that it is their mission to make premium dental products accessible to everyone.
The Vision
MYDENTALWIG vision is to solve missing teeth in the world because the company believe that Everybody deserves a Natural Healthy & Beautiful SmileTM. iDentalwigTM in each mouth with missing tooth/teeth.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment