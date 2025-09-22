Heal Earth Launches The World's First Neuroinclusive, AI-Powered Climate Education Platform

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 21, 2025 7:37 am - Heal Earth is the world's first neuro-inclusive, AI-powered climate education platform, thoughtfully designed to support both autistic and mainstream learners.

In response to the intersecting crises of climate change, educational inequality, and the exclusion of neurodivergent learners, Heal Earth announces the launch of the world's first neuroinclusive, AI-powered climate education platform. This pioneering initiative combines sustainable education, inclusive design, and emerging technologies to ensure that all learners, including autistic and neurodivergent students, have the opportunity to become climate-literate leaders of the future.

At its core, Heal Earth is an educational ecosystem that centres both people and planet. The platform merges evidence-based pedagogy with AI to make climate education accessible, engaging, and empowering. Developed in collaboration with neurodivergent and mainstream learners, autistic educators, environmental scientists, and inclusion specialists, Heal Earth addresses one of the most overlooked gaps in sustainability education: the inclusion of neurodivergent learners in global climate conversations.

Heal Earth's unique value lies in its commitment to sustainable storytelling, an approach that weaves environmental knowledge into meaningful, personal narratives. Learners build environmental literacy, but also essential life skills such as communication, planning, and critical thinking. These stories are culturally responsive, and adaptable to individual learning profiles, ensuring that each child's experience is grounded in relevance and respect.

The platform's structured learning framework in the Learning Hub: Prepare ? Learn ? Practice ? Reflect; reduces cognitive load and enhances executive functioning, supporting both academic success and emotional regulation. This approach is particularly beneficial for autistic students and others who thrive in environments where consistency and predictability are key.

In addition to the platform, Heal Earth is developing the Heal Earth Adventures App, a calming, interactive learning experience designed especially for autistic children and young people. Currently in development, the app will combine narrative-led exploration with gentle sensory prompts, nurturing curiosity, confidence, and a deeper connection to the natural world. It will allow learners to move at their own pace, while being guided through structured journeys that foster emotional safety and ecological understanding.

Heal Earth also offers comprehensive Continuing Professional Development (CPD) training for educators in the Eco Leadership Institute. These modules are co-designed with neurodiverse professionals and inclusion experts to equip teachers with the skills needed to support diverse classrooms.

With a growing body of data highlighting gaps in inclusive education, Heal Earth is responding to a global need. According to the World Health Organization, 1 in 100 children globally is on the autism spectrum, yet adapted climate education resources are almost non-existent. At the same time, UNESCO and the National Education Association report that over 60% of educators feel unprepared to teach sustainability in line with international goals. Heal Earth addresses both challenges simultaneously, making inclusion and climate literacy inseparable components of modern education.

The platform is designed for use by learners, schools, colleges, NGOs, and governments seeking to advance inclusive and sustainable education. For parents and carers, Heal Earth offers accessible resources and home-school tools that foster collaboration and understanding. For neurodivergent students, it offers a space where their unique learning styles are not only supported, but celebrated.

“Every child deserves a future, and a way to shape it,” said Anum Farooq, Autistic Founder of Heal Earth.“By designing for neurodiversity from the start, we're not only improving educational outcomes, but also preparing a generation of diverse thinkers, problem-solvers, and climate leaders.”

Heal Earth directly contributes to SDG 4.7 by promoting equitable access to quality education, and to SDG 13 by empowering climate-informed communities. As a scalable, systems-level solution, it supports national education reforms, inclusive policy agendas, and the growing movement for climate justice and equity.

Heal Earth is now welcoming early partnerships with schools, institutions, government bodies, and funders who share a commitment to inclusive innovation in climate education. Together, we can ensure that no learner is left behind in the global journey toward a sustainable future.

To learn more or get involved, visit:

Media Contact: ... I +447575828309

Location: London, UK (serving a global community)