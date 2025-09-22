Regtech Market Size To Reach USD 76.3 Billion In 2032

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 21, 2025 4:47 pm - Regtech Market was USD 18.4 Billion in 2024 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period. Request a free copy of this report:

22nd September 2025 – The growing use of regulatory technology platforms by banks and authorities generates regulatory expectations. Globally, several countries are at the forefront of promoting and using regtech. Following the 2008 financial crisis, banks and financial institutions began to use regtech platforms to more effectively handle regulatory requirements.

In addition, there were 12,876 credit card and check fraud incidents, with the missing funds totaling over $200 million. The only way to solve this challenge is to leverage technology, particularly regulatory-led tech solutions, that are effective in both risk management and risk avoidance.

Although the recurring danger of attacks has continued to rise, along with stronger regulatory requirements, financial institutions such as banks and insurance firms, as well as the fintech industry, have completely embraced regtech software and services.

AI-powered risk analytics and predictive compliance engines are developing as a significant market trend in the regtech industry. These systems use complex algorithms to assess a significant quantity of transactional and operational data in real time, allowing businesses to uncover compliance gaps and risks quickly and accurately.

However, the integration of RegTech platforms into a bank's legacy system is not an "out-of-the-box" solution, but will require expensive middleware. This raises costs and lengthens implementation time, increasing an already difficult challenge. As a result, these considerations can impede the adoption of RegTech among smaller, mid-sized companies with less major technology investments available on an annual basis.

Segment market overview and growth Insights:

Retail segment is projected to register steady revenue growth. E-commerce, retail banks, and payment service providers require advanced compliance platforms to meet the growing regulatory load, which includes KYC, AML, and consumer protection regulations. These firms use RegTech solutions to improve reporting, monitor transactions in real time, and mitigate financial and reputational risks. The introduction of digital lending in the service industry is significant for this trend because it introduces new compliance challenges in credit evaluation, advanced fraud detection, and data privacy protection.

The risk and compliance management segment contributed a substantial revenue share in 2024. Major rivals in this market are developing new products, which is driving market growth. For example, on January 24, 2024, Fidelity Investments issued Saifr to improve human-machine collaboration during compliance evaluations. It uses proprietary Natural Language Processing (NLP) models trained on tens of millions of compliance-reviewed data records.

Regional market overview and growth insights:

North America registered the highest market share in the regtech market. Government policies are also driving innovation in the regtech sector, particularly in the United States. For example, in September 2025, a US Senator suggested an AI sandbox that would allow temporary regulatory exemptions to corporations exploring new technologies if those technologies met safety and risk management criteria. This approach is intended to increase investment in AI-powered compliance products and reduce RegTech providers' time-to-market.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue growth of 26.3% by 2032. Rapid investments in expanding its AI-driven compliance platform across Asia-Pacific have accelerated adoption, generating revenue growth in the regtech market. Several companies have secured funds to automate compliance for large enterprises.

For instance, on May 8, 2025, a Sydney-based RegTech startup raised USD 6 million in seed investment to expand its AI-powered compliance platform. This new technology is intended to minimize manual review workloads by up to 80% while continuously monitoring for regulatory concerns.

Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors:

The Regtech Market is characterized by numerous players, with major players competing across segments and regions. The list of major players included in the Regtech Market report is:

.Thomson Reuters Corporation

.ComplyAdvantage

.Chainalysis

.Fidelity Labs, LLC

.Deloitte

.ThetaRay Ltd.

.Fenergo

.Jumio

.REGnosys Limited

.Forter

.Elliptic

.Corlytics Ltd.

.Visma Software International AS

.Datox AI

.Prove Identity, Inc.

Major strategic developments by leading competitors

Datox AI: On 11th February 2025, Datox AI received an investment in a pre-seed round. The company focuses on reducing regulatory reporting for financial services using powerful artificial intelligence and automation. The funding will allow Datox AI to grow its operations, accelerate research, and scale its AI-powered products. The company's goal is to help financial institutions handle growing regulatory requirements with greater efficiency and certainty.

Navistrat Analytics has segmented the Regtech Market on the component, deployment model, enterprise size, application, end-use and region:

. Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

.Software

.Services

. Deployment Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

.On-premise

.Cloud

.Hybrid

. Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

.Large Enterprises

.Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

. Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

.Risk & Compliance Management

.AML & KYC

.Regulatory Intelligence

.Audit & Risk Management

.Transaction Monitoring

.Fraud Management

.Other

. End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

.BFSI

.Government

.Healthcare

.IT & Telecommunication

.Retail

.Manufacturing

.Energy & Utilities

.Others

. Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

.North America

.Europe

.Asia Pacific

.Latin America

.Middle East & Africa

About Us: At Navistrat Analytics, we provide high-quality, comprehensive syndicated and customized market research reports that deliver actionable insights and empower businesses through data-driven strategies.

