Digit7 Launches Fully Managed Micro Market At A Stunning California Hotel

Digit7, a leader in autonomous retail innovation, has officially launched its fully managed Micro Market at a premier California hotel, redefining 24/7 guest convenience with cutting-edge, cashierless shopping technology.

Digit7 MicroMarket transforms the way hotels offer retail, delivering a seamless, cashierless shopping experience to guests. Guests can now enjoy instant access to snacks, drinks, essentials, and more, all within the comfort of the hotel lobby. The process is effortless: Grab. Tap. Go. That's it. Strategically located in the hotel lobby, this innovative solution allows guests to shop at any time of day or night, making everyday purchases easier than ever before.

What makes this deployment truly transformative is that the hotel incurs zero cost, zero investment, zero risk, zero effort, and zero operational burden. Digit7 takes complete ownership of the setup, stocking, and ongoing operations, ensuring a hassle-free, modern retail experience for the property while delighting guests with added convenience.

Digit7 Micro Market solution is designed to transform hotel retail by providing hotels with a fully managed service that enhances the guest experience without adding any operational responsibilities for owners. By integrating DigitKart cashierless AI self-checkout ( and round-the-clock availability, hotels can offer a premium amenity to their guests without making any upfront or maintenance investments.

Additionally, hotel owners no longer need to worry about inventory, staffing, or logistics. Digit7 takes care of everything and makes sure the micromarket is fully stocked, managed, and operated by Digit7.

Digit7's MicroMarket provides:

- 24/7 availability for guests, right on-site

- A completely contactless and cashierless shopping experience with DigitKart AI self-checkout

- No cost or operational requirements for the hotel

- Full service by Digit7, including setup, fulfilment, sales, tech, and management

This marks a major step forward in hotel retail innovation, offering unmatched convenience to guests while unlocking new revenue streams for hotels with self-service hospitality.

Learn more about how Digit7 is transforming hotel retail:

