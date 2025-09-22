Zaporizhzhia Suffers 5 Enemy Strikes, Infrastructure And Industrial Facilities Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, on Telegram .

“The enemy launched five strikes on Zaporizhzhia. It attacked civilian infrastructure and industrial facilities,” the post says.

Cars were also damaged and destroyed. Fires broke out.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

As reported by Ukrinform, several series of explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia.

