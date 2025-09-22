Several New Series Of Explosions Rock Zaporizhzhia Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A correspondent for Ukrinform reported on the explosions in the city.

Also, Ivan Fedorov, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, wrote about the new series of explosions in the region on Telegram .

According to him, the Russians continue to attack the region. Fires broke out and cars were destroyed.

The attack continues.

As reported by Ukrinform, Zaporizhzhia has suffered five enemy strikes, damaging infrastructure and industrial facilities.