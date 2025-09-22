Several New Series Of Explosions Rock Zaporizhzhia Region
Also, Ivan Fedorov, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, wrote about the new series of explosions in the region on Telegram .
According to him, the Russians continue to attack the region. Fires broke out and cars were destroyed.
The attack continues.Read also: Ukraine expects 19th EU sanctions package to deal severe blow to Russia – Zelensky
As reported by Ukrinform, Zaporizhzhia has suffered five enemy strikes, damaging infrastructure and industrial facilities.
