Russian Army Loses 960 More Invaders In War Against Ukraine

2025-09-22 02:06:01
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated in a Facebook post.

In addition, the Russian army lost 11,194 (+1) tanks, 23,282 (+1) armored combat vehicles, 32,999 (+47) artillery systems, 1,493 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,218 (+0) air defense systems, 422 (+0) aircraft, 344 (+3) helicopters, 62,001 (+403) tactical UAVs, 3,747 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) ships/boats, 1 (+0) submarines, 62,363 (+118) vehicles and tankers, 3,969 (+0) special equipment.

The data is being verified.

Read also: Russian army lacks enough contract soldiers to cover irrecoverable losses – CCD

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 21, as of 22:00, there were 123 combat engagements with Russian troops on the frontline.



