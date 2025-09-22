Russian Army Loses 960 More Invaders In War Against Ukraine
In addition, the Russian army lost 11,194 (+1) tanks, 23,282 (+1) armored combat vehicles, 32,999 (+47) artillery systems, 1,493 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,218 (+0) air defense systems, 422 (+0) aircraft, 344 (+3) helicopters, 62,001 (+403) tactical UAVs, 3,747 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) ships/boats, 1 (+0) submarines, 62,363 (+118) vehicles and tankers, 3,969 (+0) special equipment.
The data is being verified.Read also: Russian army lacks enough contract soldiers to cover irrecoverable losses – CCD
As reported by Ukrinform, on September 21, as of 22:00, there were 123 combat engagements with Russian troops on the frontline.
