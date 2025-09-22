Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Injure Two People In Kherson Region In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Telegram .

According to the Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ingulets, Sukhanove, Shyroka Balka, Sofiivka, Beryslav, Bilozerska, Zolota Balka, Tomaryne, Dudchany, Sadove, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Mylove, Poniativka, Mykilske, Chaikyne, Prydniprovske, Antonivka, Kizomys, Doslidne, Berehove, Blahovishchenske, Novoraisk, Monastyrske, Novovorontsovka, Burhunka, Veletenske, Vesele, Zelenivka, Kozatske, Kostyrka, Lvove, Mykhailivka, Novokairy, Odradokamianka, Olhivka, Sablukivka, and Kherson were attacked by enemy drone, artillery and aviation strikes.

Three high-rise buildings, 19 private houses, farm buildings, private garages, and cars were damaged.

As Prokudin emphasized, two people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

During the night, Air Defense Forces destroyed three Shahed-131/136 drones in the Kherson region

Read also: Russian army loses 960 more invaders in war against Ukraine

As reported by Ukrinform, an administrative building was destroyed in the village of Sadove, Kherson community, as a result of Russian shelling.

