Russians Injure Two People In Kherson Region In 24 Hours

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Telegram .

According to the Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ingulets, Sukhanove, Shyroka Balka, Sofiivka, Beryslav, Bilozerska, Zolota Balka, Tomaryne, Dudchany, Sadove, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Mylove, Poniativka, Mykilske, Chaikyne, Prydniprovske, Antonivka, Kizomys, Doslidne, Berehove, Blahovishchenske, Novoraisk, Monastyrske, Novovorontsovka, Burhunka, Veletenske, Vesele, Zelenivka, Kozatske, Kostyrka, Lvove, Mykhailivka, Novokairy, Odradokamianka, Olhivka, Sablukivka, and Kherson were attacked by enemy drone, artillery and aviation strikes.

Three high-rise buildings, 19 private houses, farm buildings, private garages, and cars were damaged.

As Prokudin emphasized, two people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

As reported by Ukrinform, an administrative building was destroyed in the village of Sadove, Kherson community, as a result of Russian shelling.

