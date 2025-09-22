Russians Injure Two People In Kherson Region In 24 Hours
According to the Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ingulets, Sukhanove, Shyroka Balka, Sofiivka, Beryslav, Bilozerska, Zolota Balka, Tomaryne, Dudchany, Sadove, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Mylove, Poniativka, Mykilske, Chaikyne, Prydniprovske, Antonivka, Kizomys, Doslidne, Berehove, Blahovishchenske, Novoraisk, Monastyrske, Novovorontsovka, Burhunka, Veletenske, Vesele, Zelenivka, Kozatske, Kostyrka, Lvove, Mykhailivka, Novokairy, Odradokamianka, Olhivka, Sablukivka, and Kherson were attacked by enemy drone, artillery and aviation strikes.
Three high-rise buildings, 19 private houses, farm buildings, private garages, and cars were damaged.
As Prokudin emphasized, two people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.
During the night, Air Defense Forces destroyed three Shahed-131/136 drones in the Kherson regionRead also: Russian army loses 960 more invaders in war against Ukraine
As reported by Ukrinform, an administrative building was destroyed in the village of Sadove, Kherson community, as a result of Russian shelling.
