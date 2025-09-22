Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) Concludes European Seven-Country Endurance Test In The Czech Republic, Ushering In A New Era Of Globalization

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Rícany u Prahy-Voderádky, Czech--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2025) - At 10:00 a.m. on September 18 (Czech time), Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) European Seven-Country Endurance Test successfully concluded in the historic Czech town of Říčany u Prahy-Voděrádky. This cross-border "technological and cultural journey" through the heart of Europe-the century-old birthplace of the automotive industry-was highly praised by professional drivers and leading media outlets.

Jeff Zhang, Vice President of Chery International and CEO of EU Region, joined European media representatives, industry experts, and partners in reviewing this 3,500-kilometer endurance challenge and experiencing the technological prowess delivered by TIGGO CSH models. Setting out from Greece, Chery TIGGO motorcade traveled through Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Poland, and finally arrived in the Czech Republic. Throughout the journey, the vehicles underwent rigorous testing across multiple dimensions-including energy efficiency conversion, camping scenario performance, and chassis comfort tuning. As a challenger from the East, Chery has presented Europe with a world-class "technological showcase," demonstrating its robust product strength. With this achievement, Chinese intelligent manufacturing has truly exhibited the confidence and competence to compete in the world's most demanding markets.







CSH motorcade traverses "the Greatest Road in the World" in Romania

Extreme Endurance: An Automotive Marathon across Seven Countries

The CSH European Seven-Country Endurance Test was far from an ordinary journey-it served as the ultimate real-world assessment for TIGGO models in the European market. Using real vehicles on real roads under authentic conditions, the TIGGO CSH motorcade underwent intensive refinement in the very birthplace of the automotive industry, turning laboratory validations into a comprehensive on-road trial. Each segment of the journey was designed as a rigorous test of its "European adaptability": from the sharp hairpin turns in Bulgaria's Rila Mountains, to the comfortable ride along Romania's Transfăgărășan "Highway to the Clouds," and the refined vibration damping over Prague's cobblestone streets. This encyclopedic route, covering ten classic European road conditions, turned natural landscapes into a multi-dimensional proving ground. Backed by the comprehensive strength of its CSH technology platform, Chery delivered highly satisfactory results in this extreme, multi-condition real-world test-presenting the European market with a solemnly earned "world-class credential" of Chinese manufacturing.







CSH motorcade successfully arrives at the second stop: Sofia, capital of Bulgaria

Technology First: The Core Strength behind CSH's European Journey

Europe sets the "highest standard" in the automotive industry, and gaining a foothold here ultimately comes down to technological excellence. Throughout this endurance test, CSH demonstrated all-around technological leadership. Its highly efficient hybrid system achieved "reverse energy gain" on the winding mountain roads of Bulgaria's Rila Mountains, increasing range the further it traveled. The intelligent electronically controlled chassis maintained composed vibration absorption even on the cobblestone streets of Prague, delivering a quiet and luxurious ride experience. Meanwhile, the L2+ intelligent driving system-fine-tuned for European road conditions-executed commands with precision and delivered reliable hazard avoidance amid complex traffic on Slovakia's highways.

The team, accompanied by four media representatives, took on the challenge of driving on Transfăgărășan-hailed by the world-renowned automotive media outlet Top Gear as "The Greatest Road in the World." Winding between mountains and rivers, nearly two-thirds of the route lie deep in the mountains with no signal coverage. It presented a wide range of complex challenges including sharp bends, mud, gravel, water crossings, wildlife encounters, and rapidly changing weather with rain and fog. Thanks to its outstanding performance, CSH handled every challenge with ease, earning high praise from the media and making this section of the journey one of the most memorable experiences for all the journalists and drivers involved.







Test drivers captivated by CSH

More importantly, CSH architecture is not just a combination of technologies, but a user-scenario-driven platform. Whether meeting the demand for outdoor power supply during roadside camping in Romania, addressing concerns about battery safety in Hungary's heavy rainfall, or balancing comfort and energy consumption on long cross-border journeys, the platform delivered tangible performance that directly responded to the core concerns of European users. This beyond-expectations experience stems not only from Chery's years of technological accumulation but also from its deep insight into the European market and user needs.

Rooted in Europe: Deep Localization as the Path to Global Success

As the ultimate proving ground for the global automotive market, Europe is central to Chery's long-term strategy and deep localization efforts. By immersing itself in the heart of the market, conducting rigorous real-world testing, and engaging directly with European users, media, and dealers, Chery is demonstrating not just substantial investment, but also an unparalleled commitment to the region. This approach reflects both its long-term vision and its deep respect for European consumers.

As Jeff, CEO of EU Region, noted, Chery is accelerating the development of a localized system encompassing R&D, sales, and service. By collaborating with local suppliers, establishing R&D hubs, and actively aligning with European consumer preferences and regulatory standards, Chery ensures that global models like CSH are imbued with authentic "European DNA," enabling seamless integration from product to brand.







Concluding Ceremony of the CSH European Seven-Country Endurance Test held in the Czech Republic

Leveraging "hard-core product strength" as its passport to the European and global markets, the conclusion of the "European Seven-Country Endurance Test" marks not an endpoint, but a new beginning for Chery. With core products like CSH leading the way, Chery is poised to break down barriers, reshape global perceptions of Chinese automotive brands, and achieve the critical leap from market entry to full integration-through superior product quality, deeply localized strategies, and sustained long-term vision.

