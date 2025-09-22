Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Imagen Network (IMAGE) Prepares Ethereum Reserve Acquisition To Reinforce Ecosystem Growth


2025-09-22 02:05:12
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2025) - Imagen Network (IMAGE), the decentralized AI-powered social platform, announced plans to acquire Ethereum reserves to strengthen its ecosystem. This move is designed to provide long-term stability, expand liquidity options, and reinforce infrastructure for creators and communities.



Strengthening decentralized ecosystems with scalable blockchain infrastructure.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

The Ethereum reserve strategy ensures Imagen can continue scaling AI-driven personalization, creator monetization, and decentralized engagement tools without compromising operational resilience. By securing reserves, the platform demonstrates its commitment to building a sustainable Web3 future.

This initiative highlights Imagen Network's broader mission of merging adaptive AI with blockchain innovation. By reinforcing its infrastructure with Ethereum reserves, Imagen is setting the stage for scalable growth while empowering communities with reliable, transparent systems.

About Imagen Network (IMAGE)
Imagen Network is a decentralized AI-powered social platform focused on adaptive personalization, blockchain scalability, and creator-first ecosystems. By integrating AI-driven tools with secure infrastructure, Imagen enables transparent engagement and growth across Web3.

Media Contact
Dorothy Marley
KaJ Labs
+1 707-622-6168
...

Social Media
Twitter
Instagram



To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Kaj Labs

MENAFN22092025004218003983ID1110091909

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search