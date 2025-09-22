Imagen Network (IMAGE) Prepares Ethereum Reserve Acquisition To Reinforce Ecosystem Growth

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2025) - Imagen Network (IMAGE), the decentralized AI-powered social platform, announced plans to acquire Ethereum reserves to strengthen its ecosystem. This move is designed to provide long-term stability, expand liquidity options, and reinforce infrastructure for creators and communities.







Strengthening decentralized ecosystems with scalable blockchain infrastructure.

The Ethereum reserve strategy ensures Imagen can continue scaling AI-driven personalization, creator monetization, and decentralized engagement tools without compromising operational resilience. By securing reserves, the platform demonstrates its commitment to building a sustainable Web3 future.

This initiative highlights Imagen Network's broader mission of merging adaptive AI with blockchain innovation. By reinforcing its infrastructure with Ethereum reserves, Imagen is setting the stage for scalable growth while empowering communities with reliable, transparent systems.

About Imagen Network (IMAGE)

Imagen Network is a decentralized AI-powered social platform focused on adaptive personalization, blockchain scalability, and creator-first ecosystems. By integrating AI-driven tools with secure infrastructure, Imagen enables transparent engagement and growth across Web3.

