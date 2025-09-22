Kuwaiti, Egyptian Fms Meet On Sidelines Of 80Th UNGA
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met late Sunday with Egyptian Foreign Minister Bader Abdulatty on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.
The two officials discussed during the meeting ways to boost bilateral relations, issues of mutual interest, and the latest regional and international developments. (end)
gta
The two officials discussed during the meeting ways to boost bilateral relations, issues of mutual interest, and the latest regional and international developments. (end)
gta
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment