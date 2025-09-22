Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwaiti, Egyptian Fms Meet On Sidelines Of 80Th UNGA


2025-09-22 02:04:03
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met late Sunday with Egyptian Foreign Minister Bader Abdulatty on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.
The two officials discussed during the meeting ways to boost bilateral relations, issues of mutual interest, and the latest regional and international developments. (end)
