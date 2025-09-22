Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait FM Participates In Function For Mideast Peace In New York


2025-09-22 02:04:03
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya participated late Sunday in New York in a ministerial working dinner to discuss efforts for peace in the Middle East.
The function was held at the IPI headquarters in New York, at the joint invitation of President and CEO of the International Peace Institute (IPI) Jordan's Prince Zeid bin Raad Al-Hussein, Prime Minister of Qatar and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, and High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas.
It occurred on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly.
The dinner function discussed issues and challenges pertaining to the Middle East chief among them were the Palestinian cause and the alarming situation in the Gaza Strip.
Participants exchanged views and visions to tackle the threats against the region and also touched on international efforts to bring about peace and security to the Middle East. (end)
gta


MENAFN22092025000071011013ID1110091883

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search