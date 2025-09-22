Qatar Welcomes UK, Canada, Australia, Portugal's Recognition Of Palestine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- The State of Qatar welcomed on Monday the official recognition of Palestine by the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Portugal, saying that the step was a victory for the Palestinian people.
A statement by the Qatar Foreign Ministry affirmed that the recognition was in line with international legitimacy, UNSC resolutions, and the "New York Declaration" on the two-state solution, adding that it would help advance prospects for comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in the region.
Qatar renewed its calls for other countries not recognizing Palestine to carry out this step, which reflects commitment to international law, the statement said, reiterating Doha's firm supportive stance towards the Palestinian cause and the people's aspiration for an Independent State of Palestine within the 1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)
