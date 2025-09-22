TRICK 3D Announces Grace Dinan As Executive Producer To Pioneer The Studio's European Presence

MENAFN - Pressat) TRICK 3D's Ireland branch is thrilled to announce the appointment of Grace Dinan as Executive Producer. Grace is a thought leader in extended reality (XR) creative technology and artificial intelligence (AI), with a background spanning innovation strategy, broadcast, production and academic research. She previously worked as design operations lead at national broadcaster RTÉ. Additionally, Grace has authored research publications on a plethora of topics spanning across 3D, extended reality, AI, broadcast innovations and more.

Grace shares her insights regularly with attendees at several technology and innovation conferences annually, including the International Broadcast Convention (IBC). She works on the Horizon EU TRANSMIXR project, collaborating with 22 organizations across Europe. Recently, Grace was awarded IBC Media Innovation Project of the Year, for IBC Accelerators 'Evolution of the Control Room - Leveraging XR, AI, Voice and HTML-based Graphics Solutions,' on which she served as Project Lead.

TRICK 3D's expansion of leadership in Dublin furthers the studio's activities in the technology and animation sectors in Europe and initiates its engagement with Ireland's tech-savvy talent pool. TRICK 3D's Dublin locale's focus is on the use of artificial intelligence across visualization and animation pipelines.

About TRICK 3D

TRICK 3D is driven by innovation and by creating beautiful work in 3D visualization and animation. TRICK 3D's roots are in commercial and original 3D content production, notably as the production studio that brought the holiday special-turned-classic“The Elf on the Shelf: An Elf's Story” to families everywhere. The studio's client roster includes The Coca-Cola Company, Delta Air Lines, KLM, The Make-A-Wish Foundation, Universal Parks & Resorts, Virgin Australia and many more. TRICK 3D Dublin serves as an artificial intelligence (AI) research hub. To see work samples and to contact us, visit .