Wolters Kluwer nominates Rose Lee and Hikmet Ersek

for appointment to the Supervisory Board

Alphen aan den Rijn – September 22, 2025 - Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in information solutions, software and services, today announces the nominations of Ms. Rose Lee and Mr. Hikmet Ersek for appointment to its Supervisory Board. The proposals will be submitted to an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Shareholders on November 3, 2025.

Both candidates are seasoned executives with extensive managerial and Board experience in complex industries. Their appointment will further strengthen the Supervisory Board's ability to oversee and support the company's strategic direction aimed at long-term value creation.

Ms. Lee is former CEO and Board member of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. and President of the Water and Protection Division of DuPont. Before that time she held various leadership positions at Saint Gobain, Booz Allen & Hamilton, and Pratt & Whitney.

Mr. Ersek is former CEO and Board member of The Western Union Company. Before that time he held various other leadership positions within The Western Union Company, GE Capital and the broader GE Corporation group, and Mastercard.

The agenda and meeting details for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on November 3, 2025, are available at

###

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (Euronext: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2024 annual revenues of €5.9 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX, Euro Stoxx 50 and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit , follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , YouTube and Instagram .