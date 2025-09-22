ZFX Successfully Launches ZDS At Traders Fair 2025 In Bangkok

BANGKOK, THAILAND, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ZFX, a cutting-edge fintech company, proudly announces the successful presentation and initial offering of its new crypto asset, ZDS (Zeal Digital Share), at Traders Fair 2025 Bangkok, held on 13 September at the prestigious ICONSIAM. The event, which gathered leading brokers, fintech innovators, and trading professionals from across the globe, marked a key milestone in ZFX's expansion into the digital asset space.During the fair, ZFX officially introduced ZDS to the trading community, receiving strong interest and enthusiasm from participants and industry peers alike. Attendees had the opportunity to engage directly with the ZFX and Traze teams on the event's main floor, where they explored the innovative features of ZDS alongside ZFX's award-winning multi-asset trading services and institutional-grade liquidity solutions.“We are thrilled with the reception of ZDS at Traders Fair 2025 in Bangkok,” said Eric Lu, Director at Traze.“The level of engagement and excitement we witnessed reaffirms our belief that ZDS represents not only a compelling value proposition for investors but also a bold step toward the future of trading. This launch has set the stage for exponential growth, and we look forward to building on this momentum with our community.”ZDS is designed to bridge traditional trading expertise with the rapidly evolving world of digital assets, aligning with ZFX's mission to create an ecosystem where traders can both invest and benefit from innovation. Early projections continue to highlight its strong potential, with analysts and developers pointing to significant value appreciation in the years ahead.The participation at Traders Fair 2025 also reaffirmed ZFX and Traze's joint commitment to innovation, transparency, and trader empowerment. By combining financial education, leading-edge fintech solutions, and now digital asset innovation, the partnership aims to redefine how traders interact with global markets.About Zeal Group / ZFXZeal Group of companies (collectively Zeal Group) is a global business portfolio comprising regulated financial institutions (trading as ZFX) and fintech companies specializing in multi-asset liquidity solutions in regulated markets. Founded by veteran traders with decades of industry experience, Zeal Group operates with a mission to deliver next-level trading services to both retail and institutional investors. By leveraging proprietary technology and a transparent execution model, ZFX ensures best-in-class pricing and execution while focusing on client success.About TrazeTraze is a leading financial education institution focused on demystifying the world of investing. Through its innovative platform, Traze provides essential tools and comprehensive education designed to empower individuals with the clarity and confidence needed to understand financial markets, polish their investment skills, and craft their own bespoke portfolios for a transparent and accessible financial future.About Traders FairLaunched in 2018 in Asia, Traders Fair has grown into a global series of events connecting traders, brokers, fintech innovators, and industry experts. With editions across major cities including Bangkok, Manila, Hanoi, Singapore, Johannesburg, Seoul, and Ho Chi Minh City, Traders Fair blends education, networking, and live experiences to empower global trading communities.For more information, please contact:...

