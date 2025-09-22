Swasher Pro Crowdfunding Success Paves The Way For Global Expansion

Swasher - Filterless Airpurifier

Swasher Successfully Completes Kickstarter Campaign for Filter-Free Air Purifier“Swasher Pro,” Raising $160,000

SEOUL, 서울 - SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, September 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Swasher announced the successful completion of its Kickstarter campaign for Swasher Pro, a revolutionary filter-free air purifier that uses clean water instead of traditional filters. The campaign raised over $160,000, drawing strong attention and enthusiasm from backers worldwide.

Building on this momentum, Swasher has now launched the project on Indiegogo InDemand, giving more customers the opportunity to support and access the product. This extension aims to reach those who missed the initial Kickstarter campaign and to further expand the global community behind Swasher.

Swasher Pro eliminates the need for disposable filters, instead using a patented water-based purification system that captures ultrafine dust and airborne particles. This makes the product both eco-friendly and cost-effective, addressing rising consumer demand for sustainable home appliances.



Swasher Pro has completed its development phase and is preparing to enter mass production. With this milestone, the company is setting its sights on a full-scale entry into the U.S. market, bringing its eco-friendly, cost-effective, and innovative air purification technology to households across the country.

“The strong response to Swasher Pro shows that people are ready for a new kind of air purifier-one that's sustainable, powerful, and filter-free. We're excited to deliver this innovation to our backers and to new customers through Indiegogo InDemand as we prepare for mass production and global expansion,” said Sunun Lee, CEO of Swasher.

Swasher Pro represents a shift in the air purification industry by eliminating the need for disposable filters, making it both environmentally friendly and economical for long-term use.

For more information, please visit the Indiegogo InDemand page.

About Swasher

Swasher is a South Korea–based technology company dedicated to developing sustainable and innovative air purification solutions. By leveraging water-based purification technology, Swasher aims to deliver healthier, cleaner air while reducing environmental waste.

...

