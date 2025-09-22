Tumakuru Dasara 2025: Grand Inauguration By Home Minister G Parameshwara With Nandi Dhwaja Puja

Tumakuru: The historic and culturally significant Tumakuru Dasara festival officially began today with grandeur and devotion, drawing thousands of devotees, dignitaries, and cultural enthusiasts. Karnataka Home Minister and District In-charge Dr. G. Parameshwara inaugurated the festival by performing the sacred Nandi Dhwaja Puja, marking the commencement of the celebrations that showcase Tumakuru's rich cultural heritage.

Following the puja, he hoisted the Dasara flag and inaugurated the intricately designed religious mantapa. Accompanied by his wife Kannika Parameshwari, Parameshwara participated in the religious ceremonies along with prominent leaders, including MLAs Jyothiganesh, Suresh Gowda, Siddaganga Mutt seer Sri Siddalinga Swamiji, Hanumanthanatha Swamiji, and several other dignitaries. The festival is being held at the Junior College grounds in Tumakuru city and promises a blend of spiritual devotion and cultural grandeur.

Religious Mantapa and Puja Ceremonies

The grand Dasara religious mantapa, constructed in the style of the Mysuru Palace, houses the revered idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari. Dignitaries and saints offered prayers to the goddess, invoking blessings for the community. Dr G Parameshwara, along with former minister KN Rajanna and their spouses, participated in the homa (fire ritual), offering havisu during the purnahuti. Notably, Parameshwara wore a traditional turban made from a shawl, symbolising respect for local customs.

Installation of Sri Chamundeshwari Devi Idol

As part of the festival, the Sri Chamundeshwari Devi idol was installed in the grand mantapa, built to honor Trividha Dasohi Shivakumara Maha Swamiji, at the Government Pre-University College grounds. Puja ceremonies commenced at 5 am, with the idol adorned as Shailaputri, marking the first day of Navaratri.

Cultural Programs and Festive Highlights

The day's programs began at the religious mantapa with Nadaswaram performances, Bhumi Puja, and flag hoisting at 5 am. At 8 am, a hot air balloon was launched from the Sarvodaya High School grounds, adding a unique spectacle to the celebrations.

At 9:30 am, the Hasya Chakravarthy Sri TR Narasimharaju Cultural Dasara Splendor stage, set up at the Government Pre-University College grounds, hosted the inauguration of the Dasara cultural programs by Dr G Parameshwara. Other dignitaries present included Railway and Jal Shakti Minister V Somanna, Karnataka's Special Representative in New Delhi and Sira MLA TB Jayachandra, Backward Classes Welfare and Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Sangappa Tangadagi, along with several public representatives, officials, and cultural personalities.

The Tumakuru Dasara festival promises several days of religious rituals, cultural performances, and community celebrations, reflecting the city's devotion and rich tradition.