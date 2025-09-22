Indian Navy Chief On 4-Day Sri Lanka Visit, Eyes Stronger Maritime Partnership

New Delhi: Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Monday left for Sri Lanka on a 4-day visit, wherein he will hold talks on maritime security, capability enhancement, training and also identify avenues to strengthen cooperation. During his 4-day stay in the island country, Admiral Tripathi will call on the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Harini Amarasuriya, VAdm Kanchana Banagoda, and engage in bilateral discussions with the three Service Chiefs and other officials on a broad spectrum of defence cooperation matters.

He is also scheduled to attend the 12th edition of the Sri Lanka Navy organized“Galle Dialogue International Maritime Conference” on September 24 and 25 at the Wave n' Lake Navy Hall in Welisara. The theme for this year's conference 'Maritime Outlook of the Indian Ocean under Changing Dynamics'.

Galle Dialogue focus?

The Galle Dialogue would focus on five key areas - the marine environment, maritime governance, maritime economy, sustainability, and fostering a clean Indian Ocean.

The event is expected to bring together Navy Chiefs and senior maritime professionals from 36 countries, along with delegates from more than 14 international organizations, providing a high-level platform to discuss maritime stability, evolving security challenges, and regional cooperation in the Indian Ocean.

It must be noted that the Indian Navy has regularly been interacting with the Sri Lanka Navy through medium of Annual Defence Dialogue, Staff Talks and other operational interactions which include Sri Lanka India Naval Exercise (SLINEX), Passage Exercises, Training and Hydrography exchanges.

In addition, both Navies regularly participate in multilateral events such as Indian Ocean Naval Symposium, Galle Dialogue, MILAN, Goa Maritime Conclave/ Symposium, Colombo Security Conclave.

“Admiral Tripathi engagements in Sri Lanka are structured at deepening bonds of friendship, paving the way for enhanced understanding in key areas of shared strategic and maritime interests, in line with the vision of 'MAHASAGAR',” Indian Navy PRO Captain Vivek Madhwal said.

“The visit reaffirms the time-tested India - Sri Lanka relations, anchored on mutual respect, maritime trust and a shared vision for peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region.”