Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Afganistan: Taliban Rejects Trump's Bagram Airbase Demand


2025-09-22 02:00:54
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Afghanistan strongly rejected US President Donald Trump's push to reclaim the Bagram airbase. Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi declared they wouldn't give up 'a meter of land,' while Taliban Army chief asserted they fear neither America nor its allies. Trump, meanwhile, has repeatedly vowed to get Bagram back.

MENAFN22092025007385015968ID1110091844

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search