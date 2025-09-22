Afganistan: Taliban Rejects Trump's Bagram Airbase Demand
Afghanistan strongly rejected US President Donald Trump's push to reclaim the Bagram airbase. Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi declared they wouldn't give up 'a meter of land,' while Taliban Army chief asserted they fear neither America nor its allies. Trump, meanwhile, has repeatedly vowed to get Bagram back.
