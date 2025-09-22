Comcast Retail Traders Stay Bullish Amid Report Of Job Cuts, Stock Struggles
Retail investor sentiment for Comcast remained resilient on Stocktwits following a report suggesting imminent layoffs at the media giant, just over a month before the company is scheduled to report quarterly earnings.
Reuters reported on Friday, citing a source familiar with the matter, that the telecom and media company plans to cut jobs at its largest unit, connectivity and platforms. Starting in January, Comcast will remove a layer between the corporate and regional offices to streamline management and reduce headcount.
The unit includes Comcast's Xfinity internet, mobile, and pay television businesses, as well as the Sky brand across Europe. The report did not include the number of jobs affected.
On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for CMCSA remained in the 'bullish' zone late Sunday, although the score had dropped a notch from the day prior.CMCSA sentiment and message volume as of September 21 | Source: Stocktwits
Comcast shares have fallen sharply recently. The stock is down 7% so far this month, and 13.6% year-to-date.
The reported restructuring comes as the company tries to revive its struggling broadband division, which has been losing subscribers to wireless rivals like AT & T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.
Among other issues, Donald Trump has stepped up his criticism of certain news outlets and hosts he sees as hostile, and has threatened to revoke the licenses of broadcast TV stations.
The President has spoken out against Comcast's NBC, particularly some of the news coverage on MSNBC, and is pushing for the cancellation of the long-running The Tonight Show hosted by Jimmy Fallon.
Last week, Comcast said it would release its third-quarter financial results on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, before markets open. Management will hold a conference call with investors at 8:30 a.m. ET the same day. The call will be webcast live on Comcast's investor relations site, with a replay available beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET.
Consensus estimates predict that Comcast's Q3 earnings per share will dip slightly to $1.11 from $1.12 in the year-ago period, with revenue expected to decline to $30.78 billion from $32.07 billion in the same period.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment