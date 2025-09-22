Gold Price SURGES High On Day 1 Of Navratri: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In Your City
Gold prices are continuously rising at the start of the week. This report provides detailed information on the latest prices of 18, 22, and 24 carat gold in major cities, including Kolkata
Gold Price
Gold prices are soaring at the start of the week. After days of hikes, rates are on fire for Debipaksha. Find out today's 22-24 carat gold prices in major Indian cities.
22 carat: 1 gram costs ₹10,320, up by ₹40. 10 grams cost ₹103,200, up by ₹400. 24 carat: 1 gram costs ₹11,258, up by ₹43. 10 grams cost ₹112,580, up by ₹430.
In Hyderabad: 22 carat/10g is ₹103,200, up by ₹400. 24 carat/10g is ₹112,580, up by ₹430. In Patna: 22 carat/10g is ₹103,250, up by ₹400. 24 carat/10g is ₹112,630, up by ₹430.
In Mumbai: 22 carat/10g is ₹103,200, up by ₹400. 24 carat/10g is ₹112,580, up by ₹430. In Delhi: 22 carat/10g is ₹103,350, up by ₹400. 24 carat/10g is ₹112,730, up by ₹430.
In Jaipur: 22 carat/10g is ₹103,350, up by ₹400. 24 carat/10g is ₹112,730, up by ₹430. In Chennai: 22 carat/10g is ₹103,200, up by ₹400. 24 carat/10g is ₹112,580, up by ₹430.
