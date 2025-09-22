Cregis Joins Forex Expo Dubai 2025

Cregis, a global leader in self-custodial blockchain infrastructure, will participate in Forex Expo Dubai 2025 on October 6–7. At the event, Cregis will showcase its Crypto Payment Engine, demonstrating how this enterprise-grade blockchain solution is transforming foreign exchange and paving the way for a future where Web3 technology integrates seamlessly with traditional forex systems.

Visitors can find Cregis at Booth 245 during Forex Expo Dubai 2025 on October 6-7, 2025, at Dubai World Trade Centre.

With a bold vision to redefine the Forex industry through Web3, Cregis is setting new standards for innovation and trust in blockchain infrastructure. At the heart of this vision lies the Crypto Payment Engine, an enterprise-ready solution that embodies the company's mission to make crypto adoption seamless, secure, and scalable for businesses worldwide.

Where Forex Meets Web3 Innovation

In the past few years, Web3 technology has had a growing impact on the Forex industry, supported by the wider use of cryptocurrencies. This change is opening doors to faster payments, better transparency and easier cross-border transactions. With this in mind, enterprises can no longer ignore Web3 and are now looking at how to bring it into their services to stay ahead in the market.

Cregis introduces its Payment Engine as a solution designed to help enterprises transition from traditional financial infrastructure to Web3-compatible systems. In making this transition, businesses not only modernise their processes but also gain direct access to a vibrant, global community of digital asset holders. This connection creates opportunities for innovation, customer engagement and growth that were once out of reach in the traditional financial ecosystem.

Cregis at the Forefront of Forex's Web3 Transition

Dubai has quickly positioned itself as a global leader in financial innovation, combining its strong Forex market with a forward-looking embrace of Web3 technology. The city's progressive regulatory framework, including initiatives led by the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), highlights its ambition to create a transparent, efficient, and digitally driven financial ecosystem. For Forex enterprises, this environment opens the door to faster settlements, improved cross-border efficiency, and new opportunities for growth.

Recognized as a flagship global finance event, Forex Expo Dubai 2025 is set to bring together approximately 30,000 participants from across the trading and financial ecosystem. The expo will host an extensive lineup of Forex traders, brokers, investors, financial institutions, and fintech startups, all gathering under one roof to engage in dialogue, showcase innovations, and explore new growth opportunities in the evolving financial landscape.

By joining this event, Cregis shows its commitment to supporting Dubai's Web3 journey in the Forex industry. The company's goal is to build strong partnerships, share useful insights, and help speed up the use of Web3 in Forex systems. Through these efforts, Cregis aims to make Web3 adoption easier and more practical for businesses across the region.

Beyond the Event: A Clear Path to Web3 Adoption

Forex Expo Dubai 2025 is an important stage for the Forex industry, but for Cregis, it's just one part of a bigger journey. The company is focused on helping enterprises, especially Forex exchanges, move into Web3 by adopting the Crypto Payment Engine, making it easier for them to handle digital asset transactions with the same reliability they expect in traditional finance.

With its enterprise-ready solutions, Cregis isn't just following the Web3 trend. It's helping to build it from the ground up. The company's innovation ensures that exchanges and institutions have the tools they need to remain competitive in a fast-changing market. Cregis' participation in Forex Expo Dubai 2025 reflects its focus on advancing the integration of crypto payment engines within the forex sector.

About Cregis

Cregis is a global provider of enterprise-grade digital asset infrastructure, delivering secure, scalable, and compliant solutions for institutional clients.

Its core offerings-MPC-based self-custody wallets, Wallet-as-a-Service, and a robust Payment Engine-help exchanges, fintech platforms, and Web3 businesses manage digital assets with confidence.

With over 3,500 businesses served globally, Cregis empowers businesses to accelerate their Web3 transformation and unlock new digital asset opportunities.

