Three Killed, 16 Injured in Ukrainian Drone Strike in Crimea

2025-09-22 01:49:46
(MENAFN) A drone assault attributed to Ukraine resulted in three fatalities and left 16 injured in Crimea, regional leader Sergei Aksyonov reported Sunday via his Telegram channel.

The attack struck near Foros, damaging multiple sites including parts of the Foros sanatorium and a local school building, Aksyonov said.

Oleg Kryuchkov, an advisor to Aksyonov, detailed the damage on Telegram: "The drone attack at the Foros school completely destroyed the assembly hall and severely damaged the library. A security guard was injured."

The Russian Ministry of Defense earlier confirmed that at approximately 19:30 Moscow time (16:30 GMT) on Sunday, Ukraine launched a "terrorist strike" employing drones armed with high-explosive warheads.

The ministry emphasized the assault targeted a civilian resort zone in Crimea, stating there were no military installations present.

