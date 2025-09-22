Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Chinese Yuan Nudges Up Against U.S. Dollar

Chinese Yuan Nudges Up Against U.S. Dollar


2025-09-22 01:46:40
(MENAFN) The central parity rate of China’s currency, the renminbi (yuan), firmed by 22 pips to 7.1106 against the U.S. dollar on Monday, according to data released by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System. This adjustment marks a notable uptick in the yuan’s valuation in the early trading session.

In China’s spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is permitted to fluctuate within a 2 percent band above or below the central parity rate each trading day, providing some flexibility for market movements while maintaining overall stability.

The calculation of the central parity rate is derived from a weighted average of prices submitted by market makers before the interbank market opens each business day, reflecting collective market sentiment. This mechanism ensures the rate aligns closely with real-time supply and demand conditions in China’s currency markets.

MENAFN22092025000045017169ID1110091824

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search