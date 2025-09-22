Eylsia Nicolas, Pop Sensation and owner of Nicolas of Palm Beach and Real Boxer

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Eylsia Nicolas has made a significant mark in the music industry by achieving a remarkable milestone on the Groover Charts for singer-songwriters, with seven different songs in the top ten, including the number one and two positions globally. This achievement mirrors the legendary success of The Beatles, who had five songs in the top ten during the 1960s. Notably, Eylsia has also broken records by charting top songs across six genres within a single week.

Kindline Magazine highlighted that Eylsia is in a“pivotal moment in her discography, solidifying her position as one of the most innovative voices in contemporary pop... She's quickly becoming one of the most exciting new artists in the pop scene.”

Hypehub Magazine describes her music as“honest and uplifting.”

“This story is substantial, but the backstory is even more profound,” says Pamintuan, president of Nicolas of Palm Beach , the luxury arm of Eylsia Nicolas's ventures. Eylsia, a stage name that reflects her dynamic presence, transcends genres and industries.

At just 14 years old, Eylsia became the youngest winner of the Irish Open, later competing at Wimbledon and the US Open before an injury redirected her path.“Losing those years was difficult, but it also revealed who my true friends were,” Eylsia recalls.

Her journey took a transformative turn when she became president of a record label, where she developed a patented CD format featuring renowned artists such as Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, and Luciano Pavarotti. This role provided her with invaluable connections in the industry and opportunities to engage with influential figures. Eylsia also became one of the youngest college presidents in the United States.

Despite her entrepreneurial successes, Eylsia has always remained committed to her passion for music. However, her journey faced a significant challenge when she experienced severe reactions to a COVID-19 vaccination, leading to permanent lung and respiratory damage. Thanks to the efforts of medical professionals and advancements in sound technology, including the integration of 10-15% artificial intelligence, Eylsia has successfully regained her voice, allowing her to continue her artistic pursuits.

As she breaks records on the Groover Charts, Eylsia expresses her excitement about the possibility of touring and promoting her luxury clothing lines.“I've been blessed to recover from adversity, which has deepened my appreciation for life,” she shares.“Connecting with my fans through radio, podcasts, television shows, and pop-up events is a true gift.”

Eylsia Nicolas is poised for a new chapter in her career, with numerous sponsors and promoters expressing interest in her upcoming projects. As she prepares for a potential world tour, Eylsia looks forward to sharing her journey of resilience and creativity with audiences around the globe.



About Nicolas of Palm Beach

Nicolas of Palm Beach embodies the global reputation of Palm Beach as the casual luxury capital of the world. Renowned for its exquisite fashion, jewelry, fragrances, and accessories, the brand is part of the Worldipi family of companies. This unique collective merges science, technology, art, and entertainment, fostering synergistic collaborations on projects between its own companies and external partners.



