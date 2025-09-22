A Book Addressed To 49Th VP Kamala Harris About A Solution To Drought In Los Angeles

cover art for the book

"The list of people with a water plan for LA - APT - I am the list"

An artist in Portland who grew up in LA explores the water sources and problems of drought in the area. The artist claims the ability to trap stormwater.

A book written by Alan Placido Tomlinson (APT) addressed to 49th VP Kamala Harris about a solution to drought in Los Angeles and California and Earth in general------------------------------------An artist who grew up in LA explores the water equation of the region and offers solutions.APT is a lifelong artist who financed his creative expression first with several years in construction, followed by a few years in radio and tv broadcasting. He then spent over 20 years in transportation and 5 years in public speaking. The book covers William Mulholland and the theft of the Owens River. It also explores in depth the concreting of the LA River. The artist even gives away an invention in the course of the book.The book is currently available on the Apple Books store and soon enough on Amazon.

