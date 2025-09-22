S. Korea Posts 13.5 Percent Growth in September Exports
(MENAFN) South Korea's exports soared 13.5% year-on-year in the first 20 days of September, reaching $40.11 billion, driven largely by an increase in working days, according to data released Monday by the Korea Customs Service.
The strong export performance was attributed to a 3.5-day increase in business days compared to the same period last year, when the Chuseok holiday — South Korea’s version of Thanksgiving — landed in September.
Key export sectors including semiconductors, automobiles, and ships all recorded double-digit growth, while steel products, mobile devices, auto parts, computers, and home appliances posted more modest, single-digit gains.
Imports also rose sharply, climbing 9.9% to $38.22 billion. This pushed the trade surplus for the period to $1.89 billion, according to the customs agency.
Imports of semiconductor equipment, machinery, natural gas, and mobile devices saw notable double-digit increases. In contrast, inbound shipments of crude oil, coal, and refined oil products declined.
The data underscores renewed momentum in South Korea’s trade activity amid shifting global demand and a favorable domestic calendar.
