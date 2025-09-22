Gangnam To Host 'Medi Tour Festa' - A Celebration Of Medical Tourism, K-Beauty, And K-Culture At COEX

Seoul Medical Tourism - K-Cultural Experience

Medi Sale Event - Mayor CHO Sung-Myung, Gangnam, Seoul

K-Beauty Festival - Pop-up Booth of Gangnam Medi Tour Festa

Experience World-Class Healthcare, K-Beauty Trends, and Korean Culture in One Immersive Festival at COEX K-POP Square

- Mayor Cho Sung-myungSEOUL, GANGNAM, SOUTH KOREA, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gangnam District, long celebrated as the epicenter of Korea's beauty and wellness industry, is set to host the Gangnam Medi Tour Festa at COEX K-POP Square. This four-day event will unite the best of medical tourism , K-Beauty, and Korean cultural experiences, offering international visitors a one-of-a-kind immersive journey.A Global Hub of Health and BeautyGangnam has earned worldwide recognition for its advanced medical facilities in plastic surgery, dermatology, and ophthalmology. Now, the district is elevating its offerings by blending them with Korea's thriving beauty industry and dynamic cultural scene.The Medi Tour Festa goes beyond simple consultations-it creates an interactive festival where healthcare, beauty, and tradition converge to highlight why Gangnam is the ultimate medical travel destination.What Visitors Can ExpectThe festival will feature interactive experience zones, live stage programs, and hands-on activities designed to showcase the very best of Gangnam's expertise:.Gangnam Medical Experience Zone: Visitors can enjoy AI skin analysis, eye examinations, and hair-loss management programs, complete with personalized 1:1 medical consultations..K-Beauty Zone: Free personal color analysis and professional makeup services will let guests discover their best look, inspired by Korea's global beauty trends..K-Cosmetic Zone: Exclusive discounts on leading functional skincare products and sheet masks will be available for visitors seeking the latest in Korean cosmetic science..Stage Highlights: A live Makeup Show by top artists and a Doctor Live Talk Show featuring world-renowned plastic surgeons will bring expert insights and entertainment to the audience..Cultural Immersion: Guests can step into Korea's heritage by trying on traditional Hanbok and capturing memories at themed photo zones that blend history with modern flair.Exclusive Medical Tourism BenefitsTo make Gangnam's healthcare more accessible to foreign visitors, the district has partnered with 32 medical institutions to launch the“Medi Sale” promotion throughout September. International patients will enjoy 30–60% discounts on consultations and treatments across participating hospitals and clinics.Supporting services such as professional medical interpretation, airport pickup, and personalized concierge assistance will further ensure a seamless and comfortable medical travel experience.Strengthening Gangnam's Global BrandGangnam has already established itself as a leading destination for international patients, welcoming over 370,000 foreign visitors last year. With the Medi Tour Festa, the district is reinforcing its vision of becoming a global hub where healthcare, beauty, and culture seamlessly intersect.Mayor Cho Sung-myung emphasized:“Gangnam's reputation as a global hub for medical tourism continues to grow. With events like the Medi Tour Festa, we aim to not only attract more visitors but also showcase unique programs that integrate healthcare and culture, strengthening Gangnam's brand as a truly global city.”About Gangnam Medi Tour FestaThe Medi Tour Festa at COEX K-POP Square is more than an event-it's a cultural bridge for travelers seeking both medical excellence and unforgettable experiences. By combining state-of-the-art treatments with the vibrancy of K-Beauty and the richness of Korean culture, Gangnam invites the world to experience why it stands at the forefront of medical tourism.

