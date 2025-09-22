King Wladislaw lives on the island of Portugal, Fragment of a letter by Friar Nicolau Floris dated 1472.

Mystery of the 'Vanished Polish King' Deepens with New Clues after 581 years

- Professor João Paulo Oliveira e CostaTRELEW, CHUBUT, PATAGONIA, ARGENTINA, ARGENTINA, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Groundbreaking evidence is shaking the foundations of European history. Long believed to have fallen in 1444 at the Battle of Varna against the Ottoman Empire, King Vladislav (Władysław) III of Poland and Hungary survived and lived in exile under a secret identity.The revelation comes from a fresh analysis of rare 15th-century manuscripts housed in Budapest and at the Stiftung Preußischer Kulturbesitz in Germany. These texts point to a stunning possibility: Europe's“Warrior King” escaped the battlefield and continued to influence historical events indirectly.“These facts forces us to rethink one of the most dramatic moments in Central European history,” said Manuel Rosa, PhD in Insular and Atlantic History (15th–20th centuries), Azores University.“For centuries, whispers of Vladislav's survival persisted. Today, for the first time, we present documentary evidence from four different European archives to affirm those rumors were true.”The findings breathe new life into unresolved mysteries surrounding dynastic succession, fragile alliances, and the legendary character of“Henry the German” in Madeira-long suspected of being Vladislav III's pseudonym. Underscoring the far-reaching implications of this breakthrough, is controversial new evidence further corroborating King Vladislav was Christopher Columbus's father.A lecture will take place at The Chicago Lithuanian Center on October 4, 2025, at 2:00 p.m., where experts will invite academic scrutiny and open debate.For centuries, chroniclers and historians have been captivated by the mystery of young Polish King Vladislav's fate. The new evidence sheds light on two letters from the King of Aragon, dated 1451–52, concerning Vladislav's Portuguese servant Pedro Barreiro. Overall, they offer the strongest proof yet that the young king's story did not end 1444 on the Varna battlefield.

