Markets This Week: Adani Power, Nazara Stock Split, PMI Flash, Ipos And Fed Speeches

Domestic investors are gearing up for an action-packed week with bonus issues, stock splits, and IPOs taking center stage. Across the globe, key events include the US GDP data and minutes of the Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting on Thursday, and the EU's Manufacturing & Services PMI flash.

Let's take a look at key events to watch in the week ahead:

September 22

Adani Power: Stock split in the ratio of 1:5

TVS Holdings: Board Meeting to consider the issuance of cumulative non-convertible redeemable preference shares by way of bonus

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores: Bonus issue of shares in a 2:1 ratio

Russian Free Trade Academy (RFTA) Delegation to India

US Fed Officials' Speeches: Stephen Miran was the lone voter supporting a 50-bps cut in the September meeting.

TechD Cybersecurity listing

September 23

India: HSBC Composite PMI Flash, HSBC Manufacturing PMI Flash, and HSBC Services PMI Flash. Both manufacturing (59.3) and services (62.5) rose in August.

Pidilite Industries: Bonus Issue 1:1

Euro Pratik Sales listing

US Q2 current account data and Manufacturing & Services PMI flash.

US Fed Officials' Speeches: Jerome Powell's address will be key after he framed the recent rate cut as a“risk management” step, a less-dovish stance that lifted the US dollar index to 97.65 and pushed the 10-year Treasury yield to 4.133%.

European Union: Manufacturing & Services PMI flash.

September 24

European Union: Non-monetary policy meeting for the European Central Bank.

Japan: Manufacturing & Services PMI flash

VMS TMT and Sampat Aluminium listing

September 25

US GDP data: Focus on Q2 GDP, core PCE prices, consumer spending data, and jobless claims. The US economy grew 3.3% in Q2 after a 0.5% contraction in Q1, and inflation data will shape expectations for further rate cuts in October and December.

Bank of Japan: Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes

iValue Infosolutions and JD Cables listing

September 26

US: Personal income and spending, Core PCE price index for August.

European Union: Consumer Inflation Expectations.

Vodafone Idea: Supreme Court hearing for AGR dues

Nazara Technologies: Stock split in a 2:1 ratio, as well as a bonus issue of shares in a ratio of 1:1

Saatvik Green Energy, GK Energy, and Siddhi Cotspin listing.

