Madras University Seeks Skilled Instructors For Competitive Exam Coaching
The District Employment and Career Guidance Centre, together with Madras University, is offering free coaching classes for competitive exams to students of its constituent colleges. This programme aims to support students preparing for TNPSC, TNSURB, SSC, and RRB exams, helping them realise their government job aspirations.
A Rare Opportunity for Instructors at Madras University: Apply Now!
Applications are invited from qualified and experienced instructors to conduct these competitive exam coaching classes. Eligible candidates will be paid an honorarium of Rs. 400 per hour. This opportunity is ideal for those seeking part-time work to impart knowledge and earn additional income.
Application Process and Last Date
Eligible instructors are invited to apply in person with their detailed resume by September 30, 2025. Applications should be submitted at the District Employment and Career Guidance Centre, Guindy, Chennai – 32. Don't miss this excellent opportunity to work as an educator-apply now!
This initiative aims to empower students by providing quality coaching and guidance for various competitive exams, helping them secure promising government jobs. It also offers instructors a chance to contribute to education while earning a steady income, making it a win-win for both students and teachers.
