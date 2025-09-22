Silver One Commences Ground Geophysical Survey At Its Phoenix Silver Project And Advances Candelaria PEA

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2025) - Silver One Resources Inc. (TSXV: SVE) (OTCQX: SLVRF) (FSE: BRK1) ("Silver One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the initiation of ground Induced Polarization (IP) and Magnetotelluric (MT) geophysical surveys on its 100% owned Phoenix Silver project in Arizona. Both IP and MT are effective electrical geophysical methods useful to detect subsurface metallic minerals, especially disseminated sulfides and structures potentially associated with mineralization. The survey is being conducted by Zonge International, Inc. and is designed to test porphyry copper targets on the southern portion of Phoenix Silver and to guide future drilling. The field work is expected to be completed in November with final interpretative report to follow.

These copper targets are strategically located along the north-eastern extension of the prolific Miami-Inspiration copper belt. This belt hosts significant deposits and mines such as Rio Tinto-BHP's Resolution deposit to the southwest. Freeport McMoran's Miami and Copper City complexes and BHP's more recent porphyry copper discovery (Ocelot) are on the northeast part of the belt. Miami-Copper City and Ocelot are 4 km and 3 km to the southwest of Phoenix Silver respectively (See news releases of February 20, 2025, July 14, 2025, and Figure 1).







Figure 1: Phoenix Silver location map showing copper belts of the Miami-Globe porphyry copper district, the location of major mines including the Miami-Inspiration mining complex, and BHP's porphyry copper discovery area. Blue contours are northeast-oriented regional magnetic (MVI - contour interval 0.0002 SI) anomalies which form a spatially coincident signature of the mineral belts of the Miami-Globe copper district.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The survey is being conducted over the southern portion of Phoenix Silver where a ZTEM airborne electromagnetic survey (see news release of July 14, 2025, and Figure 2) outlined two priority geophysical anomalies that are coincidental with hydrothermal alteration and anomalous select rock samples collected from veins, breccia and alteration zones. The select rock samples returned copper and silver values up to 7.7% copper and 1,240 g/t silver (see Company news release of June 6, 2024). The IP survey is designed to give better definition to potential mineralized targets at depth.

Silver Exploration Activities at Phoenix Silver

The company continues to advance its silver exploration activities, with a particular focus on the 417 area and the northeast-trending train of silver nuggets (Nuggets North target) located in the northern part of the Phoenix Silver property (See Figure 2). A detailed gravity survey is planned over the 417 area, which was drilled in 2024. This survey will potentially aid in targeting zones of significant native or sulphide silver mineralization (see Company's news release of February 24, 2025) and assist in prioritizing future drill targets. At the Nuggets North area, the Company plans to conduct geological mapping, surface sampling, and trenching, subject to permitting by the U.S. Forest Service. Silver One may also conduct detailed gravity over the Nuggets North area if the survey is successful at 417.







Figure 2: Copper targets on 2D ZTEM resistivity inversion 600 m depth map. The IP program consists of 70 line-km in 13 parallel lines (average line spacing 750 m) oriented northwest, distributed over the Defiance and QR targets, and extending to the eastern boundary of the property. The blue dashed lines represent the northeast oriented lineaments which are part of the northeast extension of the Globe-Miami-Inspiration porphyry belt. Coloured dots represent copper values of selected rock samples.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Candelaria Project Update

The Company continues to advance its Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for its Candelaria Project. The study is being led by Kappes Cassiday & Associates, in collaboration with Independent Mining Consultants, Inc. (IMC), and Paterson & Cooke. The completion of the PEA is anticipated by year-end 2025.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert M. Cann, P. Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and an independent consultant to the Company.

About Silver One

Silver One is focused on the exploration and development of quality silver projects. The Company holds a 100% interest in its flagship project, the past-producing Candelaria Mine located in Nevada. Potential reprocessing of silver from the historic leach pads at Candelaria provides an opportunity for possible near-term production. Additional opportunities lie in previously identified high-grade silver intercepts down-dip and potentially increasing the substantive silver mineralization along-strike from the two past-producing open pits.

The Company owns 636 lode claims and five patented claims on its Cherokee project located in Lincoln County, Nevada, host to multiple silver-copper-gold vein systems, traced to date for over 11 km along-strike.

Silver One also owns a 100% interest in the Silver Phoenix Project. The Silver Phoenix Project is a very high-grade native silver prospect that lies within the "Arizona Silver Belt", immediately adjacent to the prolific copper producing area of Globe, Arizona.