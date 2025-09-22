Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Over 1.1 Million Italians Suffer From Alzheimer's

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nearly 1.1 million people in Italy are living with Alzheimer's disease, Azernews reports. Across the country, more than 4 million individuals are affected by the condition, which is not only a disorder of memory but also one that deeply impacts social life.

At least 3 million family caregivers in Italy shoulder much of this burden, often at the expense of their own mental, physical, and financial well-being. Studies show that 40 percent of caregivers develop symptoms of anxiety or depression. Many families struggle in silence, choosing to conceal the diagnosis and facing isolation and lack of support.

The cost of treatment and related expenses for Alzheimer's in Italy is estimated at around €15 billion annually.

September 21 is marked as World Alzheimer's Day. Today, Alzheimer's is the seventh leading cause of death worldwide.

