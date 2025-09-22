Over 1.1 Million Italians Suffer From Alzheimer's
At least 3 million family caregivers in Italy shoulder much of this burden, often at the expense of their own mental, physical, and financial well-being. Studies show that 40 percent of caregivers develop symptoms of anxiety or depression. Many families struggle in silence, choosing to conceal the diagnosis and facing isolation and lack of support.
The cost of treatment and related expenses for Alzheimer's in Italy is estimated at around €15 billion annually.
September 21 is marked as World Alzheimer's Day. Today, Alzheimer's is the seventh leading cause of death worldwide.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment