Several Series Of Explosions Heard In Zaporizhzhia


2025-09-22 01:06:59
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“The Russians are attacking Zaporizhzhia. Stay in safe places until the all-clear is given,” the post says.

Read also: Russian army lacks enough contract soldiers to cover irrecoverable losses – CCD

Earlier, the Regional Military Administration reported several series of explosions.

As reported by Ukrinform, air raid alerts were issued in several regions and in Kyiv due to the threat of UAVs.

