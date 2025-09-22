Several Series Of Explosions Heard In Zaporizhzhia
“The Russians are attacking Zaporizhzhia. Stay in safe places until the all-clear is given,” the post says.Read also: Russian army lacks enough contract soldiers to cover irrecoverable losses – CCD
Earlier, the Regional Military Administration reported several series of explosions.
As reported by Ukrinform, air raid alerts were issued in several regions and in Kyiv due to the threat of UAVs.
