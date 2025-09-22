Princess Sumaya Patronizes 31St Graduation Ceremony At PSUT

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 21 (Petra) – HRH Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, Chair of the Board of Trustees at Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT), patronized the graduation ceremony of the university's 31st cohort, held over five consecutive days.The event was attended by University President Wejdan Abu Elhaija, members of the Board of Trustees and Deans, academic and administrative staff, families of graduates, and guests from various institutions in El-Hassan Science City.In a gesture of solidarity, Princess Sumaya announced the awarding of 10 scholarships for students from Gaza in both undergraduate and graduate programs, reflecting the university's and the Hashemite leadership's support for the Palestinian people amid ongoing challenges.Princess Sumaya emphasized the critical importance of human security, stating, "What is happening in Gaza today underscores the loss of basic human security and the lack of opportunity for a dignified life. We must stand with our Palestinian brothers and sisters, especially in Gaza, where entire generations are deprived of the right to life and education, and work to alleviate their suffering."She highlighted the role of science as more than innovation or discovery, describing it as a human dignity tool to improve quality of life, protect the vulnerable, and build resilience. "When the guns fall silent, the responsibility for building societies falls to scientists, engineers, teachers, and doctors," she added.Princess Sumaya also stressed the importance of "science diplomacy" in a divided world, where science offers a common language transcending borders and ideologies, creating a neutral ground for dialogue and trust-building. She noted that global changes climate disruptions, geopolitical conflicts, knowledge revolutions, and artificial intelligence are now daily factors shaping graduates' lives, urging them to harness these forces to serve humanity.University President Wejdan Abu Elhaija described PSUT as a leading institution that has, over four decades, offered high-quality, technology-driven education while fostering innovation. She outlined the university's achievements this academic year, reflecting Princess Sumaya's vision for excellence, emphasizing quality over quantity in admissions.On accreditation, Abu Elhaija noted that PSUT is the first Jordanian university to have ABET accreditation for all programs at the King Abdullah II School of Engineering and for the Computer Science and Data & AI programs at the King Hussein School for Computing, with accreditation renewed this year for six years.In postgraduate education, the university launched a Master's program in Technology Management and Policy the first of its kind in the region to train academic and professional leaders capable of shaping future technology policies.Additionally, PSUT inaugurated a Cybersecurity Operations Education Center in partnership with national banking and technology institutions, the first of its kind in Jordanian universities, enhancing the country's position as a regional hub for cybersecurity innovation. The center provides students with hands-on training in threat detection, data protection, and infrastructure security through realistic simulation environments.Graduate representative Rahaf Al-Suyouf expressed gratitude and pride, saying, "We have learned here that excellence is a responsibility, and creativity in service of the nation is the highest honor. We pledge to remain ambassadors of the university and the country."Princess Sumaya honored graduates who excelled in global competitions, as well as top students in their respective majors, including Khalid Al-Akhdar, top of the Accounting program, and Dana Al-Taher, Computer Engineering student and recipient of the Princess Sumaya bint El-Hassan Award for Outstanding Student.