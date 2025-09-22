To Close Construction's“Experience Gap,” Veteran PE Roman Titov Mentors Next-Gen Project Managers

MENAFN - GetNews)



To combat the construction industry's "experience gap," veteran leader Roman Titov, P.E. (formerly of AWS & Jacobs), is mentoring the next generation of engineers. Through his courses at PDH-Pro, Titov shares practical, real-world project management wisdom to prepare future leaders for on-the-job challenges, bridging the gap between textbook theory and reality.

WELLESLEY, Mass. - Sept. 22, 2025 - As a generation of senior construction professionals prepares for retirement, a critical "experience gap" threatens to slow project timelines and increase budget risks. To combat this industry-wide challenge, seasoned construction leader Roman Titov, P.E., CCM, is dedicating his efforts to mentoring the next generation of engineers and project managers.

Mr. Titov, an instructor for the online continuing education platform PDH-Pro, brings a wealth of practical wisdom from leadership roles at major global companies, including Amazon Web Services and Jacobs. He believes that passing down this hard-won knowledge is essential for the future of the industry.

"You can't learn how to manage a high-stakes, multi-million-dollar project entirely from a textbook," said Neil Harper, Founder and CEO of PDH-Pro. "There's a brain drain happening in construction, and we are losing decades of institutional knowledge. That's why we partner with seasoned leaders like Roman. He has been in the trenches and can provide the kind of practical, on-the-ground insights that are invaluable for an engineer's career."

With a passion for education and previous experience teaching at the Schulich School of Engineering, Mr. Titov is uniquely skilled at simplifying the complex realities of modern construction, from budget oversight to stakeholder management.

"My focus is on preparing engineers for the challenges they will face on day one of a leadership role," said Mr. Titov. "Formal education provides the foundation, but it's the applied knowledge-how to navigate unforeseen challenges, manage teams effectively, and execute on time and on budget-that truly defines a successful project manager. It's a privilege to share my experience and help shape the future leaders of our industry."

About PDH-Pro

PDH-Pro provides affordable, expert-designed-and-led PDH courses for continuing education tailored to meet state and specialty requirements. With a commitment to high-quality education and regulatory compliance, PDH-Pro helps engineers navigate evolving licensure requirements with confidence.

The company's user-friendly online platform, expert instruction, and commitment to customer service make it a top choice for engineers seeking a hassle-free PDH experience. By prioritizing regulatory compliance and professional growth, PDH-Pro continues to be a trusted partner in continuing education.

