Corbion Reports The Progress Of Its Share Buyback Program 15 September 19 September 2025
During the week of 15 September up to and including 19 September 2025 a total of 37.260 shares were repurchased at an average price of €17.0780 for a total amount of €636,327.91
To date, the total consideration for shares repurchased amounts to €2,594,512.93 representing 25.95% of the overall share buyback program.
Corbion publishes on a weekly basis every Monday, an overview of the progress of the share buyback program on its website:
This overview contains detailed information on the daily amount of repurchased shares and individual share purchase transactions.
