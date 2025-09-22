Auspicious Day For Indian Economy, Says Pawan Kalyan

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Sep 22 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Monday hailed the rollout of GST 2.0, calling it an auspicious day for the Indian economy.

The Jana Sena leader thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for implementing the GST reforms.

“Happy Sharad Navratri! It's a truly auspicious day for India's economy. On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, I convey my heartfelt gratitude to our Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modiji for implementing the next generation GST reforms starting from 22nd September, 2025,” the actor-politician said in a post on X.

“The GST Bachat Utsav and supporting Swadeshi goods & services will empower our farmers, industries, manufacturing sector and MSMEs while also making essential goods and services more affordable for common people. With these reforms, the journey toward Viksit Bharat 2047 and a truly Atmanirbhar Bharat takes a decisive step forward,” he added.

Earlier, Nara Lokesh, the state Minister for Human Resources Development and Information Technology, also welcomed the implementation of GST reforms.“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modii's visionary leadership, GST 2.0 heralds a sunrise of simplicity with fewer rates, affordable essentials, and a tax system that empowers women, consumers, and businesses alike,” posted Lokesh.

“What was once a web of taxes has transformed into a festival of savings. We now have a true 'GST Bachat Utsav' for every household. These reforms will accelerate investment, energize local manufacturing, and fuel India's growth journey. As we join hands in this mission, let us proudly embrace his mantra:“Garv Se Kaho Ye Swadeshi Hai”, added Lokesh.

Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu, in his post on X on Sunday night, stated that the Prime Minister's address to the nation filled the aspirations of the common man with new 'Shakti'.

“As the nation welcomes Navratri, the festival of Shakti tomorrow, GST 2.0 will emerge as the economic Shakti of Atma Nirbhar Bharat. The next-gen GST reforms will empower the youth, farmers, middle-class families, shopkeepers, traders, MSMEs and startups to save more and grow more. Hon'ble PM has always believed that the growth of every individual and every household is the true foundation of a Viksit Bharat,” he said

“India's aviation sector also stands to gain from this landmark reform with a uniform GST of just 5% on drones, reduced from the earlier 18% and 28%. This will give a major boost to the drone ecosystem and create opportunities for the youth, from drone manufacturing to field operations. Also, exemption of motion and flight simulators from GST will open up significant opportunities for pilot training within the country,” he added.