Teamsters Reach Tentative Agreement With Ralphs Grocery Company

Teamsters Negotiation Committee

This Agreement Secures Improvements in Wages, Benefits, Retirement, and Job Protections

POMONA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Southern California Teamsters have reached a tentative agreement with Ralphs Grocery Company, a subsidiary of Kroger, following more than two months of negotiations. The proposed contract includes significant improvements in wages, healthcare, and retirement, and protections against the use of automated equipment.“This tentative agreement reflects the contributions of our members and the essential work they do every day,” said Lou Villalvazo, grocery chairman of Teamsters Joint Council 42 .“We stood united, and together we secured a contract that strengthens jobs, families, and communities,” emphasized co-chairman Tait Skifstrom.The tentative agreement will be presented to Ralphs Teamsters members for ratification early this coming week.Teamsters Joint Council 42 represents 22 local unions and nearly 250,000 active and retired members across Southern California, Southern Nevada, Hawaii, and Guam. For more information, visit .

