Venezuela Calls On UN To Stop U.S. Military Moves In Caribbean

MENAFN - Nam News Network) CARACAS, Sept 22 (NNN-ABN) – Venezuela called on the United Nations Security Council, to demand an immediate halt to U.S. military operations in the Caribbean.

In a post on the social platform Telegram, Foreign Minister, Yvan Gil, shared a video of a related speech at the UN by Venezuela's permanent representative, Alexander Yanez, saying, the appeal was made on behalf of President Nicolas Maduro.

In the video, Yanez told the Security Council that, his country has been the target of“systemic harassment” by Washington, including smear campaigns, unilateral sanctions and a rejection of Venezuelan institutions.

He warned that, the situation has escalated into a“more dangerous” phase with U.S. naval, air and ground deployments in the Caribbean, including sending a nuclear submarine, which he said violates the UN Charter.

Yanez also pointed to U.S. reports of“extrajudicial executions in the Caribbean.”

Venezuela urged the UN system to condemn the U.S. moves, which it said, threaten stability in both the South American country and the wider region.– NNN-ABN