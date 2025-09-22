Exxonmobil Supports 40 Years Of Community Impact With United Way Of Hunterdon County
As a sponsor ExxonMobil is committed to supporting initiatives that create positive change and build a stronger, more inclusive Hunterdon County where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.
“The United Way of Hunterdon County is a foundational mainstay of our community and ExxonMobil has been proud to share many years as their partner” said Jesse R. McManus, PhD of ExxonMobil.“The 40th Anniversary Celebration marks a milestone in community impact, highlighting the value of investing in community building initiatives. We are proud to sponsor this achievement and join in celebrating a bright future for the United Way of Hunterdon County and the people they serve
The 40th Anniversary Celebration will feature community leaders from throughout Hunterdon County, offering valuable opportunities for attendees to network and celebrate their neighbors.
For more information about United Way of Hunterdon County's 40th Anniversary Celebration, visit
Jennifer Thompson
United way
+1 917-969-9765
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment