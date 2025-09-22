Exxonmobil Supports 40 Years Of Community Impact With United Way Of Hunterdon County

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) FLEMINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ExxonMobil, the multinational oil and gas corporation, is proud to announce its sponsorship of United Way of Hunterdon County 's 40th Anniversary Celebration, taking place on October 8, 2025, at Razberry's in Frenchtown. The event will bring together stakeholders, local businesses and community leaders to celebrate achievements, and to look ahead with hope and determination.As a sponsor ExxonMobil is committed to supporting initiatives that create positive change and build a stronger, more inclusive Hunterdon County where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.“The United Way of Hunterdon County is a foundational mainstay of our community and ExxonMobil has been proud to share many years as their partner” said Jesse R. McManus, PhD of ExxonMobil.“The 40th Anniversary Celebration marks a milestone in community impact, highlighting the value of investing in community building initiatives. We are proud to sponsor this achievement and join in celebrating a bright future for the United Way of Hunterdon County and the people they serveThe 40th Anniversary Celebration will feature community leaders from throughout Hunterdon County, offering valuable opportunities for attendees to network and celebrate their neighbors.For more information about United Way of Hunterdon County's 40th Anniversary Celebration, visit

