LAB Windows & Doors Urges GTA Homeowners To Act Before October 1, 2025, Deadline For $40,000 Interest-Free Loan

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LAB Windows & Doors , a leading installer of energy-efficient windows and doors in the Greater Toronto Area, is issuing an urgent notice to homeowners about the impending deadline for the federal Canada Greener Homes Loan . The program, which offers interest-free loans of up to $40,000 for home energy retrofits, will permanently close its application portal on October 1, 2025.

This federal loan has been instrumental in helping thousands of Canadians afford significant home upgrades, such as the replacement of old, drafty windows with new ENERGY STAR® certified models. The 10-year, 0% interest financing makes it one of the most valuable energy efficiency programs ever offered to homeowners. With the deadline now set, homeowners who delay risk losing the opportunity to finance their projects without interest.

"The process, from the initial energy audit to loan approval, takes time. We are encouraging everyone who has considered replacing their windows to start the process now, so they don't miss this firm deadline," said Bobby Bidos, owner of LAB Windows & Doors.

In addition to the federal loan, Ontario homeowners can also access the new Home Renovation Savings Program, which provides rebates of $100 for each qualifying window and door replaced, plus up to $600 to cover the cost of the mandatory energy assessments. These provincial rebates can be combined with the federal loan, creating a powerful financial incentive to upgrade.

LAB Windows & Doors specializes in guiding homeowners through the entire rebate and loan application process, ensuring all requirements are met to maximize savings. The company provides expert consultation on selecting eligible ENERGY STAR® products and coordinates with Registered Energy Advisors to streamline the necessary assessments.

Homeowners in Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Oakville, and surrounding areas are encouraged to act quickly.

About LAB Windows & Doors:

LAB Windows & Doors is a Canadian company specializing in the supply and installation of high-quality, energy-efficient vinyl windows and insulated entry door systems. Serving the Greater Toronto Area, the company is committed to providing a smooth, hassle-free renovation experience with a focus on customer satisfaction, professional installation, and maximizing available government rebates for homeowners.

