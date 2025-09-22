Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy Defends Temple Fee Revision, Slams BJP As 'Fake Dharmarakshak'

Bengaluru: Karnataka Transport and Excise Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the previous BJP government, alleging that during its tenure from 2019 to 2023, the BJP government increased the worship service fees in 24 Hindu temples across Karnataka, terming it the "peak of intellectual decadence" and an attempt to mislead people in the name of religion.

"The 'fake Dharmarakshak', the Previous BJP government, had increased the worship service fees of 24 Hindu temples during the period 2019-2023. It is the peak of intellectual decadence of BJP leaders - a desperate attempt to create misconceptions among the people in the name of religion," Reddy said in a statement.

Reddy also said that during the current administration here is no government intervention in Temple service fee.

"Out of the 35554 temples in the state, only 14 temples in different parts have increased the service fee of the temples. It is worth noting that this service fee increase has been made on the request of the management boards of the 14 temples concerned," he said.

Reddy further said that the last time the service fee of these temples was revised was about 7 to 15 years ago, and the decision to revise it was also taken by the temple management committee. "The money collected from the new service fee will also be used for the maintenance and development of the same temples," he said.

He accused the BJP of politicising religious issues for its own agenda. "I pray that BJP leaders, who claim to be 'pro-Hindu' and always mislead people in the name of religion, should at least take off their masks and that God himself should give them wisdom to start a fire between religions," he said in a statement.

Earlier, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi slammed Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the caste survey, alleging that the intention behind it was to divide the Hindu community in the name of caste and creed.

Addressing reporters here Joshi asked, "Congress party is always anti-Hindu. They are always creating problems. Have you ever heard of Lingayat Christians, Brahmin Christians, SC Christians, or Harijan Christians?".

"Siddaramaiah, under the guidance of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, wants to break Hindu society because he is an ultra-leftist and an anti-Hindu... Their intention is to divide the Hindu community in the name of caste and creed," he said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar today said that the State government will resolve all the issues related to the caste survey to be conducted in the state from September 22 to October 7.

