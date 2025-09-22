Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Forecast Issued For THESE Places Check
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A cyclonic circulation in Bay of Bengal is likely to turn into a low-pressure system. Due to this, heavy rain is forecast in coastal districts of South Bengal, especially South 24 Parganas, and East and West Medinipur
Kolkata Weather
Thunderstorms are possible in hilly areas, Malda, and Dinajpur on Monday. Rain chances in North Bengal will be low from Tuesday to Thursday, but heavy rain is likely in Darjeeling Friday.
The Alipore weather office says Kolkata may see thunderstorms later in the day. The sky will be partly cloudy in the morning but will become fully overcast, increasing rain chances.
Heavy rain is likely on Tuesday and Wednesday in South 24 Parganas, and East & West Medinipur. Bankura may also see heavy rain on Wednesday. Some areas could get up to 100 mm of rain.
A cyclonic circulation over the North Andaman Sea will reach the North Bay of Bengal by Monday, Sept 22. A low-pressure system is likely to form in the area by Thursday, Sept 25.
Heavy rain is likely in coastal districts. Until Wednesday, all districts, including Kolkata, may see scattered light to moderate rain with gusty winds of 30-40 km/h.
