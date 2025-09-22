Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: Telugu States To Brace For Heavy Rains This Week? Check Forecast

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: It seems heavy rains and floods are unavoidable in the Telugu states all this week. While surface circulation is currently active, two more low-pressure systems and a depression are reportedly forming

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update

Rains have been lashing the Telugu states since August. The IMD warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall and cyclone-like conditions this week, advising people to stay alert.

A surface circulation is currently active over the Telugu states... The Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority said it could strengthen into a low-pressure area in the North Bay of Bengal within 24 hours. Due to its effect, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will see rain for the next three to four days... with chances of very heavy rain in some places.

Meanwhile, the AP Disaster Management Authority announced another low-pressure area will form in the East-central and North Bay of Bengal this Thursday (Sept 25). It will strengthen into a depression by Friday (Sept 26). This depression will continue to strengthen and is likely to cross the South Odisha-North Andhra coast by Saturday (Sept 27).

It warned that heavy rains due to these systems will cause chaos in the Telugu states. Floods may occur in several districts... so people are advised to be careful this week (Sept 22-28). Governments are also on alert following warnings of cyclone-level rains... alerting departments like NDRF, Disaster Management, and Police.

APSDMA MD Prakhar Jain stated that a low-pressure area is likely to form in the North Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours due to the ongoing surface circulation. He warned that moderate to heavy rains with thunderstorms are likely today (Monday, Sept 22) in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts. Moderate rains are also possible in other districts. People should be alert and were advised not to stand under trees due to the risk of lightning.

On Sunday, heavy rains hit AP... up to 7 PM, a maximum of 69.5 mm was recorded in Singarayakonda of Prakasam district and 61 mm in Yadamarri of Chittoor district, he said. People faced difficulties due to heavy rains in other places as well.

Heavy rains lashed Telangana on Sunday... The weather department announced that the same weather will continue on Monday. The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre said there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rains mainly in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

0900 यूटीसी पर आधारित तेलंगाना का 7-दिवसीय पूर्वानुमान (शाम) 1730 बजे IST पर जारी किया गया/7-day forecast(EVENING) of TELANGANA based on 0900 UTC issued at 1730 hours IST Dated : 21/09/2025 twitter/uzTik74OKV

- Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad (@metcentrehyd) September 21, 2025

The weather department warned of thunderstorms and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph across Telangana. They are warning that rains will gradually increase, with a risk of floods due to heavy to very heavy rains on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Therefore, people of the Telugu states are advised to be alert... and farmers are advised to take necessary precautions in their agricultural work starting now.