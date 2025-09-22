Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi Starrer Earned THIS
The Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer 'Jolly LLB 3' is making a killing at the box office. In just three days, the film has crossed the ₹50 crore mark. Not only that, it has also surpassed the first film of the franchise, 'Jolly LLB'
According to a report from trade tracker website Sacnilk, 'Jolly LLB 3' collected about ₹21 crore at the Box office on its third day. This earning is more than the second day's collection.
'Jolly LLB 3' has earned ₹53.50 crore in three days. Breaking it down, the film, released on Sept 19, made ₹12.5 crore on day one, and with 60% growth, ₹20 crore on day two. The third day's earning was about ₹21 crore.
'Jolly LLB 3' has surpassed the total collection of the franchise's first film, 'Jolly LLB'. Released in 2013, 'Jolly LLB' had a lifetime collection of ₹32.71 crore. Arshad Warsi was the hero of the first part.
In just three days, 'Jolly LLB 3' became Arshad Warsi's third highest-grossing film, beating Double Dhamaal (₹43.88 Cr), Jolly LLB (₹32.71 Cr), and Dhamaal (₹32.51 Cr). His top films are Total Dhamaal (₹154.23 Cr) and Golmaal 3 (₹106.34 Cr). Akshay Kumar is the lead character in this movie too.
Reports say 'Jolly LLB 3' has a budget of around ₹120 crore. It has already recovered almost half of it in three days. The film's real test will be during the weekdays to see how its first week collection fares.
