GST 2.0 Explained: Full List Of Cheaper And Costlier Goods
The new GST 2.0 has come into effect in India, simplifying tax slabs to 5% and 18%. Many services related to education and health have been given a full tax exemption.
India's new GST 2.0 is now live, simplifying tax slabs to 5% and 18%. Many items will get cheaper, while a 40% 'sin tax' applies to items like tobacco and alcohol.
Completely tax-exempt items:
Packaged paneer, UHT milk, traditional breads, 33 life-saving drugs, school supplies, and private tuitions up to 12th grade.
Items getting cheaper:
Daily use items like soap and snacks now have 5% GST. ACs, fridges, and small cars will be cheaper as GST drops from 28% to 18%.
Insurance gets cheaper with lower GST. Items getting costlier: Tobacco, pan masala, luxury cars, SUVs, and bikes over 350cc will now have a 40% tax.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment