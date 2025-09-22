GST 2.0 Explained: Full List Of Cheaper And Costlier Goods

The new GST 2.0 has come into effect in India, simplifying tax slabs to 5% and 18%. Many services related to education and health have been given a full tax exemption.

India's new GST 2.0 is now live, simplifying tax slabs to 5% and 18%. Many items will get cheaper, while a 40% 'sin tax' applies to items like tobacco and alcohol.

Completely tax-exempt items:

Packaged paneer, UHT milk, traditional breads, 33 life-saving drugs, school supplies, and private tuitions up to 12th grade.

Items getting cheaper:

Daily use items like soap and snacks now have 5% GST. ACs, fridges, and small cars will be cheaper as GST drops from 28% to 18%.

Insurance gets cheaper with lower GST. Items getting costlier: Tobacco, pan masala, luxury cars, SUVs, and bikes over 350cc will now have a 40% tax.