Stellantis Reports Data Breach In US Operations After Giulia, Stelvio Recall Adds To Troubles

Stellantis has detected unauthorized access to a third-party service provider's platform supporting its North American customer service operations, the latest in a series of disruptions for the automaker in the region.

The company said only that the data included people's basic contact information and didn't contain financial information or other sensitive personal data, according to a Reuters report.

Stellantis did not say how many people were affected but said it quickly activated its response plan, reported the breach to authorities, and will notify customers while warning of phishing risks.

The disclosure follows last week's recall of 53,849 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio vehicles in the U.S. over fuel pump defects that could cut power and raise crash risks.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) stated that the recall was due to a fuel delivery module with thermally sensitive parts, citing 437 customer complaints and field reports, as well as five crashes and three injuries that could be related to the issue.

At the same time, Stellantis is expanding its North American footprint. Last month, it announced a $41 million investment in a new Mopar Parts Distribution Center in Forsyth, Georgia, about 60 miles south of Atlanta. The 422,000-square-foot facility, which is expected to support 90 union-represented jobs, will feature automated storage and retrieval systems and enhance parts delivery to dealers and customers across the Southeastern U.S.

The project builds on a $388 million Detroit megahub announced in July, as well as another facility launched in East Fishkill, New York, as Stellantis pushes to strengthen its U.S. parts distribution network.

The investments come against a backdrop of financial strain. Stellantis reported a 13% drop in net revenues due to declines in North America and Enlarged Europe regions in the first half of 2025, alongside a 23% fall in shipments, which it attributed to tariffs on imported vehicles, lower fleet sales, and production gaps from discontinued models.

In May, Antonio Filosa was appointed CEO following the departure of Carlos Tavares, with Filosa retaining his role as head of North America and American brands.

Stellantis' stock has risen 6.3% so far in 2025.

